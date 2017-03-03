Russian Duma Speaker meets Armenian President

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said today that Armenian and Russian MPs intend to expand relations and the scope of cooperation.

Vyacheslav Volodin, currently on an official visit in Armenia, made that statement at the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.



According to the State Duma Speaker, the heads of Duma commissions included in his delegation will meet with Armenian colleagues and discuss issues of mutual interest.



Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that heads of legislative bodies of Krasnodar and Crimea, which have large Armenian communities, are also present in the delegation.



Serzh Sargsyan expressed his confidence that Vyacheslav Volodin’s experience in state affairs will be a significant contribution to development of Armenia-Russia relations.