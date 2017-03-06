We have courage to admit our mistakes, says Armenian PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia and First Vice President of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Karen Karapetyan said, "Our team has courage to admit we’ve made mistakes, regardless of whether they are objective or subjective.”

Karen Karapetyan made that statement at the opening of RPA election campaign on March 5.



“We don’t aim to get someone like us artificially or make populist statements. We presented a concrete program based on the responsibility for Armenia’s future and security of our nation. We have ambitious, but feasible goals. We understand clearly what horizon we want to reach. That horizon is an independent, safe, fair and intellectual Armenia,” Karen Karapetyan said.



“Our team has courage to admit we’ve made mistakes, regardless of whether they are objective or subjective. We should make conclusions from those mistakes and avoid repeating them. We can correct our errors and take responsibility for them. The necessity to change ourselves and the situation is our priority, which we often state. We are certain that those changes will be visible, and their results will be tangible. We offer drastic changes through a natural, evolution way. We are simply obliged to be efficient and wise in the conditions of modern competition,” Prime Minister said.





