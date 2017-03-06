Serzh Sargsyan: We will become the fastest developing country in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia and Chairman of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Serzh Sargsyan said that "we should organize these elections in a way that no one has doubts about their freedom, transparency or fairness.”

Serzh Sargsyan said this during his speech at the event, celebrating RPA pre-election campaign kick-off.



“The elections in accordance with the spirit and rule of law would be a victory for all of us, regardless of the number of votes. Our nation, state and society will be the winners. I am convinced that, being citizens of Armenia, we are ready for that achievement,” President Sargsyan emphasized.



“The last more than 25 years have been full of hard work and responsibility for me. I have lost a lot of friends along the way, who devoted their lives for the security of the Republic of Armenia. I can assure that there is nothing more important and vital than the security of the country; everything else is restorable. You can always complete the unfinished work, fill the gaps, correct mistakes, but there is no trifle in terms of security, since every failure may become fatal. We are going to provide the reliable safety in Armenia and Artsakh,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“Having deep respect towards our criticizers and competitors, members of RPA are convinced in their victory, as we believe in the future of this country, in the potential of our people. Be assured that we are going to become the most efficient and fastest developing country, as well as the most secure state in the region,” Leader of PRA said.