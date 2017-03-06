“Tsarukyan” alliance and RPA are pre-election survey leaders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Director of Gallup International Association Office in Armenia Aram Navasardsyan presented the results of the survey conducted ahead of the elections on April 2.
1146 surveyed stated who they’d vote for if the election took place that Sunday.
The answers divided in the following way:
“Tsarukyan” alliance – 26.4%
RPA - 22.8%
“Yelk” alliance – 4.3%
ARF – 3.9 %
Free Democrats – 3.4%
Armenian Renaissance – 2.7%
Congress-People’s Party of Armenia alliance – 2.6%
Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance – 1.8%
Armenian Communist Party - 1%
14.1% of the surveyed refused to answer the question, and 17% haven’t decided yet.
