Serzh Sargsyan goes to France on an official visit

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan made an official visit to France today.

According to the Armenian presidential press service, Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with French top leadership within the frames of this visit: President of France Francois Hollande, President of French Senate Gerard Larcher, President of French National Assembly Claude Bartolone, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, as well as Michael Jean, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie.



A number of documents will be signed owing to the high level of Armenian-French negotiations.



President of Armenia has scheduled meetings with representatives of French businesses and Armenian communities in Europe.



Serzh Sargsyan will attend Lyon, where he will meet with Mayor Gerard Collomb.







