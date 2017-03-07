473 views

Karapetyan and Medvedev hold a private conversation


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a private conversation with head of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev in Bishkek.

Armenian Government informed that the parties discussed implementation of the agreements reached during Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Russia in January, in particular, creation of Armenian-Russian investment foundation, involvement of Russian companies in Meghri free economic zone, and delivery of agricultural equipment.

Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to continue expansion of Armenia-Russia allied cooperation both in bilateral format and towards strengthening the economic ties within EAEU.

