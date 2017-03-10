Vardan Toghanyan is new Armenian Ambassador to Russia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today, relieving Oleg Yesayan from his duties as Armenian Ambassador to Russia.

Armenian President signed another decree, appointing Vardan Toghanyan on that position.



Vardan Toghanyan was a student at Faculty of History of Yerevan State University in 1984-1991. In 1996-1997, he defended his master’s thesis at YSU.



In 1988-2001, he received Ph.D. in Political Science in the Institute of Socio-Political Research with Russian Academy of Sciences.



In1992-1994, he was chief expert in the Permanent Mission of Armenia to Russia. In 1994-1995, he served as assistant secretary at Armenian Embassy in Russia.



In1996-1997, he worked as first secretary in the CIS Department of Armenian MFA.



In 1997-1998, Vardan Toghanyan was first secretary at Armenian Embassy in Russia, and 1998-2000 he worked there as advisor.



Since 2001, he is Chairman of the Board of Directiors at Eurasian Media Group.



Vardan Toghanyan is the author of “Armenia through eyes of journalists” and “Optimal psychology of authority” books.



Mr Toghanyan speaks Russian, English and Japanese.