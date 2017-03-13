Armenian President to visit Moscow on March 14

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will begin a two-day official visit to Russia on March 14.

Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with Russian leadership of the highest level.



Apart from bilateral relations, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will exchange ideas about global and regional issues and will discuss the NK conflict settlement.



During the official visit to Russia, Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow State Institute of International Relations.