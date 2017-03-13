397 views

Armenian President to visit Moscow on March 14


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will begin a two-day official visit to Russia on March 14.

Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan will have meetings with Russian leadership of the highest level.

Apart from bilateral relations, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will exchange ideas about global and regional issues and will discuss the NK conflict settlement.

During the official visit to Russia, Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | March 13, 2017 17:40
Turkey sells Azerbaijan an anti-UAV system

Politics | March 13, 2017 16:14
U.S. Ambassador urges Armenian citizens to resist vote buying attempts

Society | March 13, 2017 14:39
James Appathurai congratulates NATO Information Centre in Armenia on 10th anniversary
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017