U.S. Ambassador urges Armenian citizens to resist vote buying attempts


Richard Mills
Richard Mills

Photo: PAN Photo

Photo: Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills urged Armenian citizens today to resist any attempt of buying or influencing their votes and report about such manifestations to Armenian Public Prosecutor General or Defender of Human Rights.

U.S. Ambassador said this during his visit at the headquarters of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance.

“It is very important that each participating party and alliance comes up at these elections with a certain vision on Armenia’s future. This will lay the basis for organizing the election campaign in a way that it observes all current issues and aims at giving the Armenian voters the opportunity to choose the road map, which will help them continue the construction of self-governed and prosperous state. We urge all Armenian voters to participate in the democratic process by voting at the elections on April 2,” press service of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance quoted Richard Mills.

