The key to NK settlement is in Russia’s hands, Ter-Petrosyan says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. First President of Armenia, leader of Armenian National Congress Levon Ter-Petrosyan attached importance to the role of external powers in the settlement of NK issue.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan expressed an opinion that escalations, registered on the Line of Contact during the recent years, were conditioned by the fact that “international community agreed on the frozen conflict and did not put serious efforts”.



“There are new circumstances right now, which inspire some positivity,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan said on the air of Beyond the Agenda program, Armenian Public TV. In particular, ex-President of Armenia says that the key role in the settlement of NK issue belongs to Russia, which is currently involved in the developments in the Middle East.



“As Russia has been involved in the Middle East, it cannot stand this kind of explosive back in that frontline. It is already accepted by everyone that the key to resolution of Artsakh issue is in Russia’s hands. All co-chairing states approach this matter with understanding and without any jealousy. The West would even be thankful to Russia for solving the issue. If there is a super-power more interested in solving this problem, that should be Russia, first of all taking into considerations its interests,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan said.



“It is not about us and Azerbaijan; the issue is geopolitical. Armenia and Azerbaijan are involved in international structures, and those structures, not Azerbaijan or Artsakh, will determine the ways of solving this issue,” First President of Armenia added.



He reminded that the regulation process should be based on Madrid principles, which were first formulated in 2007.



“There should not be any dispute on the principles, which imply return of the territories, avoiding use of force and right of Artsakh for self-determination,” said ANC leader.



Levon Ter-Petrosyan also said that if the disagreements between the sides were enormous in the beginning, we speak more about “a couple or two objections” today.



“If Armenian side expresses clear determination for signing the document, the pressure from mediators will be directed towards Azerbaijan,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan said.