Armenian President says terrorism is “an invisible enemy”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan suggests that “consistent measures should be taken” to tackle the risk of terrorism.

“Terrorism is an evil that can appear anytime in any place. So we need to constantly be vigilant and always take measures. I completely understand that a lot of funds have been spent on fight against terrorism both in London and Paris, but this is an absolutely unpredictable crime in fact.



It is one thing to have a visible enemy, but it is a different issue when people with completely different missions enter Europe in the name of refugees. It is very hard to fight,” Armenian President said in an interview to Mir TV.