Armenian Prime Minister to visit Ashgabat

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government delegation, headed by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan on March 27.
The government noted that Karen Karapetyan will have meetings in Ashgabat with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, as well as Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of TurkmenistanYakshigeldy Kakaev and Dadebay Amangeldiev.
A number of agenda issues of Armenian-Turkmen cooperation will be discussed during the meetings.
