OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Delegation to observe “important elections in Armenia”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Delegation of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will observe the Parliamentary elections in Armenia on April 2 and will lead the OSCE short-term election observation mission.

OSCE informs that current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz appointed Head of the Spanish Delegation to the OSCE Ignacio Sanchez Amor as Special Coordinator of the group of 250 OSCE short-term observers.

Delegation of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be led by Head of the Spanish Delegation to the OSCE Geir Jorgen Bekkevold. His delegation will involve 55 parliamentarians from 23 countries.

“I and my teammate observers will carefully follow the electoral processes in Armenia. These elections will be the first under renewed Constitution of Armenia, which implies the key transit from semi-presidential to parliamentary form of governance. I look forward to observe the way these elections are going to be held,” Sanchez Amor said.

He will arrive in Armenia next week and will have meetings starting from March 29.

Geir Jorgen Bekkevold attached impotence to the application of the new voting systems.

“We, as observers, attach special importance to the application of the new administrative measures of organizing the elections,” he said.

The observation mission will release results of their work in a news conference on April 3.

