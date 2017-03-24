Switalski: EU will do everything possible to eliminate electoral fraud

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said today that the EU member states continue to watch very attentively the electoral developments in Armenia.

“The election campaign in Armenia entered the final stage,” the Ambassador told the press.



According to Piotr Switalski, implementation of new technologies provided by the EU is very important for Brussels.



“We hope that everything will work out finely, and these new technological capabilities will ensure better conduct of elections,” the Ambassador said, informing that tomorrow the voter identification equipment will be tested again.



Piotr Switalski noted that Armenian voters should have more confidence in the elections and implementation of the new technologies.



According to the Ambassador, the EU worked to ensure presence of observers at all polling stations, as it is extremely important for organizing fair and transparent elections.



“The observers will do everything possible to properly respond to the cases of violation of rules, paying special attention to withdrawal of unused voting papers in order to eliminate possibilities of electoral fraud,” he said.



Piotr Switalski reminded that successful realization of these elections will be significant for the further EU-Armenia cooperation.



The head of the EU Delegation to Armenia addressed the Armenian voters in Armenian as well, reminding them of his recent call.