Armenian President is on working visit to Malta

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan departed for Malta today to participate in sessions and the Summit of European People's Party (EPP) Congress.
Armenian presidential press service notes that the Summit will host heads of states and governments, representing EEP national parties from the European Union and the Eastern Partnership member countries.
