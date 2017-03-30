915 views

Armenian President is on working visit to Malta


Serzh Sargsyan
Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan departed for Malta today to participate in sessions and the Summit of European People's Party (EPP) Congress.

Armenian presidential press service notes that the Summit will host heads of states and governments, representing EEP national parties from the European Union and the Eastern Partnership member countries.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | March 30, 2017 09:39
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire with Artsakh for 50 times

Politics | March 30, 2017 10:08
“Our team suggests creating a new vehicle,” Vigen Sargsyan says

Society | March 30, 2017 09:16
RESTART exhibition shows Syrian-Armenian excellence
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017