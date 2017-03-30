The international community is concerned by claims of voter intimidation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The European Union, U.S., Germany and Great Britain have come up with a joint statement today, noting that "they are aware of and concerned by allegations of voter intimidation, attempts to buy votes, and the systemic use of administrative resources to aid certain competing parties”.

“We continue to urge all parties engaged in the election to abide by the letter and spirit of Armenia’s electoral law, and call upon relevant law enforcement authorities and electoral institutions to implement existing laws in an unbiased and credible manner. We hope the ultimate result of the election will pave the way to a future of prosperity, peace, and progress. The Armenian people deserve as much,” the statement reads.



The international community reminded that their ultimate assessment of the conduct of the April 2 election would not be limited to observing electoral procedures on Election Day, itself.



The EU, U.S. and Great Britain expressed hope that the latest equipment, applied at polling stations, would facilitate a free and fair parliamentary election on April 2.



“We are pleased with the latest tests of the voter authentication equipment developed for Sunday’s election. We commend the Government of Armenia for its commitment to this project to support Armenia’s election process and the United Nations Development Program for its effective implementation of the project within a severely constrained timeline.



We firmly believe that this effort will diminish the likelihood of voter fraud on Election Day and will limit tampering with the electoral process inside polling stations. We state firmly that the voting process remains anonymous and that the voter authentication devices and cameras installed in polling stations are not designed to track votes,” the statement reads.