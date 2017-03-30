Serzh Sargsyan begins the visit to Malta

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Malta on a working visit today, with the purpose of attending the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress.

Before the start of the congress, Armenian President had a meeting with Valetta Mayor Alexiei Dingli, MPs, and representatives of Armenian community of Malta.



Serzh Satgsyan laid a wreath at the Armenian khachkar in the center of Valetta, which was placed in December 2009 to commemorate the gratitude for the support provided to the Armenians who found shelter in Malta after escaping from Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia in 1375 and the survivors of the Armenian Genocide in 1915.