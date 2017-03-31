We have the will and toughness, Armenian PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia, First Vice-President of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Karen Karapetyan said that his high rating was “extremely obligatory”.

Prime Minister Karapetyan said in an interview to Armenia TV that strong will, commitment and “some toughness” were required for implementation of reforms in Armenia. “Our team has all the mentioned qualities,” Karen Karapetyan emphasized.



Prime Minister said that the government had registered significant achievements in six months of his tenure, while all indications of the economic significance had increased in the last two months of 2017. In particular, Karen Karapetyan said that the government revenues had grown for more than 10% in conditions when no prepayment was demanded from taxpayers, while the previous prepayments were “worn out”.



Prime Minister said that the rise in budget revenues was provided as a result of the fight against shadow economy, which would be continuous.



“We have examined all the sectors, and we plan to finish our work on increasing the effectiveness, getting rid of additional, unrequired circles. This will help us to provide sustainable growth starting from 2018,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.



“We have accomplished in these six months everything that we promised before. The horizons that we have set are logical, realistic and achievable,” Karen Karapetyan said.