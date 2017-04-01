We are committed at holding good elections, President says

Yerevan/Mediamax/ President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that all the prerequisites were available for holding good elections in Armenia.

The political will, constitutional regulations and technical readiness were emphasized among other perquisites, outlined by President of Armenia at the meeting with Delegation of Special Coordinator of the group of 250 OSCE short-term observers Ignacio Sanchez Amor.



Armenian President noted that the elections implied first of all competition, while many of the competitors might fail resisting the temptation of applying unaccepted means. Serzh Sargsyan mentioned in this context that it was essential that all the observation missions showed balanced, impartial approach in their estimations, drawing their final conclusions based on their own observations and proved information.



Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that the Armenian government was ready to equally support all observation missions on the election day and after.



Ignacio Sanchez Amor assured that their work would not contain any obstruction to professionalism.