People will cue what to do on April 3, says Raffi Hovhannisyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the surveys conducted by the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance, they will “hold a significant place” in the new parliament.

Vardan Oskanyan made that statement today, while concluding the election campaign.



Seyran Ohanyan noted that the alliance is ready to hold discussions with the political powers that want to implement changes, and will deserve the people’s trust.



“We definitely want to win, the same as others. By voting, the people will decide if we end up as opposition or authority,” said the former Defense Minister.



“We will keep collecting information about widespread systemic violations, which can affect or have already affected the final results of the election. But if they continue to happen, we will wait for the impetus from both other political powers and the people in order to decide what we will do on April 3. We focus on April 2 now, on winning in the elections despite the violations. Afterwards, the people will cue us about how consistent and entitled they are to defending their votes,” said Raffi Hovhannisyan.