Armenian PM votes in “excellent mood”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia took part in the parliamentary elections voting at the polling station N 4/53.

Prime Minister told the press that he voted for security and progress.



“I came to vote in an excellent mood. I want it to be peaceful, agreeable and tolerant. I’m always optimistic. The results of voting will show if the Republican Party gets majority of votes. I imagine the Armenia after elections as a pragmatic, clever country under the rule of law,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Touching on notorious incidents during the election campaign by the request of the press, Prime Minister said, “Of course, those were bad incidents, but I think there is progress. If there were violations, the violators should be punished.”



When asked how the authorities intend to prevent electoral fraud, Karen Karapetyan replied, “By all the mechanisms we introduced to the public.”



Prime Minister didn’t speak about possible coalitions, saying, “Once the voting is over, we’ll move forward according to the results.”