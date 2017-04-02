Vigen Sargsyan assures citizens’ votes will count

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan participated in the parliamentary elections voting at the polling station N 9/47 today.

Minister Sargsyan expressed his confidence to the press that “voting will pass in calm and peaceful way, as multiple measures have been taken to ensure that”.



“This is the first time in post-Soviet area that the ruling party and the opposition worked together to form such legal field and control mechanisms, which should assure every citizen that their vote will count and decide the political layout in our country for the next 5 years,” Vigen Sargsyan said.