867 views

Live broadcast from polling stations is now available


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Online broadcasting from the surveillance cameras, placed at polling stations in Armenia, has been restored.

Electionsonline.am didn’t provide the broadcast in early morning.

Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan explained that the failure was due to technical issues.

The European Union provided EUR 7 million to Armenia, EUR 4m out of which was allocated to investment in the voter registration equipment. Another EUR 2m was allocated to installing surveillance cameras in 95% of polling station and ensuring live broadcast.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | April 2, 2017 21:08
Preliminary data: 60,86% of voters took part in the elections

Politics | April 2, 2017 20:15
According to exit-poll, the leaders are RPA, “Tsarukyan” and ELQ alliances

Politics | April 2, 2017 18:47
Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia investigates 1300 reports on electoral fraud
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017