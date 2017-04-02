Live broadcast from polling stations is now available

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Online broadcasting from the surveillance cameras, placed at polling stations in Armenia, has been restored.



Electionsonline.am didn’t provide the broadcast in early morning.



Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan explained that the failure was due to technical issues.



The European Union provided EUR 7 million to Armenia, EUR 4m out of which was allocated to investment in the voter registration equipment. Another EUR 2m was allocated to installing surveillance cameras in 95% of polling station and ensuring live broadcast.



