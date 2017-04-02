Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia investigates 970 reports on electoral fraud

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 15:00 today, the working group of Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has investigated 970 reports on electoral fraud.

The Office noted that 131 out of those appear to bear qualities of electoral fraud.



48 out of the above mentioned 131 cases concerned voting twice or in place of another person, 26 were violations of secrecy of voting, 23 were guidances and 15 hindrances to work of media representatives, overservers, proxies and commissions, 11 included prevention of free implementation of the voting rights and 8 attempts of voting bribes.



Departments of the Police and the Investigative Committee of Armenia were sent the mentioned statements in order to determine the circumstances of what happened.