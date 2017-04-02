50,93% of Armenian voters vote by 17:00

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 1 317 936 persons or 50,93% of Armenia’s eligible voters have cast their votes in the 2017 parliamentary elections as of 17:00, April 2.

Secretary of Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Armen Smbatyan revealed the electronically received information.



Armenia has 2 587 706 eligible voters.



414 906 persons or 49,06% of the 845 804 eligible voters in Yerevan have cast their votes.



As of 17:00 on May 6, 2012, the parliamentary elections voting registered 51,53% of the total number of eligible voters, while in 2007 the index was 45,8%.