Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia investigates 1300 reports on electoral fraud

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 18:00 today, the working group of Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has investigated 1317 reports on electoral fraud.

According to the statement from the Office, 226 out of those appear to bear qualities of electoral fraud.



82 cases concerned voting twice or in place of another person, 43 were violations of secrecy of voting, 28 other cases included prevention of free implementation of the voting rights as well as duty accomplishment of media representatives, overservers, proxies and commissions, 64 included prevention of citizens’ free will and 9 attempts of voting bribes.



Departments of the Police and the Investigative Committee of Armenia were sent the mentioned statements in order to determine the circumstances of what happened.