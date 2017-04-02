According to exit-poll, the leaders are RPA, “Tsarukyan” and ELQ alliances

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the results of the exit–poll, conducted today in Armenia, leaders of the Parliamentary elections 2017 are Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), “Tsarukyan” and ELQ alliances.

The Gallup Organization and Armenian Sociological Association conducted an exit poll today in 125 polling stations nationwide, selected in accordance with corresponding methodology.



President of Armenian Sociological Association Gevorg Poghosyan presented the results on Yerkir Media TV. According to the data, RPA received 46% of votes, “Tsarukyan” alliance got 25%, ELQ has 10 %, while Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) received 5% of votes.



Other political forces received about 3-4% of voted.



Mediamax recalls that during the 2013 presidential elections, The Gallup Organization and Armenian Sociological Association conducted an exit poll as well. According to the exit-poll, Serzh Sargsyan received 58% of votes, while Raffi Hovhannisian got 32%. The data did not differ much from the official results, released later by Central Electoral Commission of Armenia.