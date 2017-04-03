Three leaders are unchanged: RPA, Tsarukyan and ELQ alliances

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Central Electoral Commission of Armenia (CEC) released preliminary results of Parliamentary election 2017, which took place on April 2.

As of 09:00, April 3, results of 1886 polling stations show that 49.21 % of voters cast their votes for Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).



Tsarukyan alliance is in the second place with 27.38 % of votes.



ELQ alliance is the third with 7.72 %, while Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) got 6.59 % of votes.



Armenian Renaissance received 3.72 % of votes, Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance got 2.08 %, Congress-People’s Party of Armenia alliance received 1.62 %, Free Democrats have 0.93 %, while Armenian Communist Party received 0.74 % of votes.