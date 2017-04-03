Four political forces to member Armenian National Assembly

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Central Electoral Commission of Armenia (CEC) held a session today at 12:00 and summarized the results of Parliamentary election 2017 on April 2, based on the results from 2009 polling stations in Armenia.

The Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan informed that 1 577 323 voters (or 60, 93%) took part in the Parliamentary elections 2017.



771 247 (or 49, 12%) of voters cast their votes for Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), while Tsarukyan alliance received 428 965 votes (or 27, 32%).



ELQ alliance is the third with 122 049 votes (or 7, 77%), while Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) got 103 173 votes (or 6, 57%).



Armenian Renaissance received 58 277 votes (or 3.71 %), Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance got 32 504 votes (or 2.07 %), Congress-People’s Party of Armenia alliance received 25 975 votes (or 1.65 %), Free Democrats have 14 746 votes (or 0.94 %), while Armenian Communist Party received 11 745 votes (or 0.75 %).



Based on the summarized results, CEC issued a report, which was approved by all members of the commission.



