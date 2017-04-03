CIS observers call elections in Armenia “open and transparent”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the CIS observation mission Sergey Lebedev stated in Yerevan today that the parliamentary elections, held on April 2, passed in a "calm, transparent and organized” way.

“The elections were held in accordance with the Constituion and Electoral Code. The voters were ensured the exercise of their rights,” he said.



According to the Head of CIS observation mission, the new equipment “made the voting process more open and transparent”.



“Although the equipment complicated the process a little, especially for the elders, there were no serious incidents,” Sergey Lebedev said, adding that in terms of transparency “Armenia surpassed even some Western countries”.



Touching upon the reports on administrative pressure during the elections, Sergey Lebedev noted it was done within the norm.



“It is the same in all countries. State representatives cannot stop doing their job and, for instance, not appear on television in that period,” remarked Head of CIS observation mission.



The mission observed the elections at 1215 polling station.