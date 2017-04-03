Jan Petersen: “We notice and report everything”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission Jan Petersen said today that new equipment is not enough to organize good elections in Armenia.

“Certain political parties maintain their previous behavior model,” Jan Petersen told the press.



Mr Petersen did not disclose the names of those parties, noting that “there isn’t enough evidence”.



“We notice and report everything, but cannot come and ask what this or that person is doing around the polling station,” said the Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission.



Jan Petersen stressed that Armenian citizens should “raise current issues via institutional measures and be more active”.



He emphasized that elections aren’t limited to the voting day, and the team he manages will continue following investigation of the reported electoral fraud cases.



