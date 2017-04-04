NKR President congratulates Armenia on elections

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of 2017 National Assembly elections.
“The elections took place in an atmosphere of free and active competition, which was confirmed by the international observers.
I am confident that the elections and the new governance system to be formed will contribute to the consistent development and strengthening of Mother Armenia, raising the governing efficiency and cementing the independent Armenian statehood,” Bako Sahakyan’s message reads.
