418 views

NKR President congratulates Armenia on elections


Bako Sahakyan
Bako Sahakyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of 2017 National Assembly elections.

“The elections took place in an atmosphere of free and active competition, which was confirmed by the international observers.

I am confident that the elections and the new governance system to be formed will contribute to the consistent development and strengthening of Mother Armenia, raising the governing efficiency and cementing the independent Armenian statehood,” Bako Sahakyan’s message reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 4, 2017 17:11
EPP President congratulates RPA on “clear victory”

Education | April 4, 2017 15:05
Government and IDeA signed a memo on establishing Dilijan Educational Cluster

Foreign Policy | April 4, 2017 14:18
U.S. shares OSCE/ODIHR concerns
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017