Yelk alliance mentions “time bomb” in statement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yelk (Exit) alliance issued a statement today regarding the parliamentary elections of April 2.

The statement reads:



“1. In general, the official results of the elections reflect the results of the popular vote, and the Yelk alliance successfully registered each vote for the alliance.



2. During both the election campaign and the voting day, the citizens’ will was subjected to illegal administrative and financial pressure, indicated in multiple reports.



3. Law enforcement bodies displayed nationwide inaction in the fight against vote buying, which created favorable conditions of impunity for the persons guilty of that crime.



4. Dozens of thousands of citizens were involved in vote buying and selling. There is an atmosphere of tolerance towards that phenomenon in the Armenian society, which is a time bomb in the foundation of Armenian statehood.



5. Yelk alliance will take measures to ensure proper investigation of the illegal actions committed during the 2017 parliamentary elections and in general, and will fight against those consistently and principally.



6. Yelk alliance expresses deepest respect for all citizens, trusted persons and observers, who protected legitimacy and democracy with their votes and activity. The alliance also thanks the citizens who provided financial, organizational, political and moral support to the alliance.



7. Yelk alliance considers itself to be the representative of more than 122,049 citizens, who voted for the alliance, and will speak on their behalf. Yelk alliance will work for freedom, security and well-being of every Armenian citizen, the people of Armenia, and Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.”