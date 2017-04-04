PM promises “New Armenia”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan came up with a statement today on Parliamentary elections, which took place on April 2.

“It is evident among the majority of Armenian population that these elections were organized better than the previous ones,” Prime Minister said, expressing his gratitude towards all participating Armenian citizens for casting their active and responsible civil position.



“The vote that people gave to our team is obligatory. We completely realize and take the given responsibility to bring the promised changes in Armenia into reality. We will undertake hard and consistent work from now on. Undoubtedly, there is a lot of work to do, but we are not afraid of difficulties. My words may sound exaggerated to you, but I speak from the bottom of my heart. I promise you to work eagerly and tirelessly to create a New Armenia and make sure each of our citizens feel better today than yesterday,” Karen Karapetyan stated.