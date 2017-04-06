“Our work routine has just become more charged”, Armenian PM said

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan stated today that his and his team’s work routine is in “a state of emergency” after the parliamentary elections of April 2.

“Our team got the votes to make changes in the country, so congratulations, our work routine has just become more charged,” Karen Karapetyan stated at the government session.



Prime Minister noted that the elections passed in “a much more tolerant atmosphere”.