UK urges Armenia to examine the electoral complaints

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Embassy of UK in Armenia issued a statement today on the Parliamentary elections, which took place in Armenia on April 2.

“The UK shares the assessment of the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission that these elections were well-administered and fundamental rights were generally respected but that they were “tainted by credible information about vote-buying” and pressure on some voters,” the statement reads.



The UK welcomed the inclusive process pursued by government, opposition parties and civil society in shaping the new electoral code.



The UK reminded that along with other international partners – EU, Germany, US and UN – and the Government of Armenia, the UK supported the introduction of a new voter authentication system.



“We welcome OSCE/ODIHR’s assessment that this technology reduced the scope for voting irregularities. We note, however, the complaints and allegations relating to the overall electoral process and encourage the relevant authorities to deal with them efficiently and effectively,” the statement reads.





