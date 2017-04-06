647 views

UK urges Armenia to examine the electoral complaints


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Embassy of UK in Armenia issued a statement today on the Parliamentary elections, which took place in Armenia on April 2.

“The UK shares the assessment of the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission that these elections were well-administered and fundamental rights were generally respected but that they were “tainted by credible information about vote-buying” and pressure on some voters,” the statement reads.

The UK welcomed the inclusive process pursued by government, opposition parties and civil society in shaping the new electoral code.

The UK reminded that along with other international partners – EU, Germany, US and UN – and the Government of Armenia, the UK supported the introduction of a new voter authentication system.

“We welcome OSCE/ODIHR’s assessment that this technology reduced the scope for voting irregularities. We note, however, the complaints and allegations relating to the overall electoral process and encourage the relevant authorities to deal with them efficiently and effectively,” the statement reads.


Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | April 6, 2017 18:02
Azerbaijan applies mortar launcher in Martakert direction

Politics | April 6, 2017 15:42
UK urges Armenia to examine the electoral complaints

Nagorno Karabakh | April 6, 2017 11:27
Current status quo in NK is untenable, France claims
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017