We enter the key stage of changes, says Armenian President

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Motherhood and Beauty Day.

“As a state and society, we are entering the key stage of changes and development, and your role in those processes will be particularly significant.



Centuries-old Armenia has stood firmly owing to you, and today our advancing homeland is strong and progressive owing to you especially. The strong traditional family is the guarantee of our nation’s eternal life, and you again are the stronghold of that eternity.



I wish to address special congratulations to the mothers, whose sons are guarding the borders of our country, and I bow to the mothers whose sons became immortalized in their service,” reads the message of the head of the state.





