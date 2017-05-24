Armenian President accepts the government’s resignation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on approving the resignation of the current Armenian government.

According to the decree, the members of the current government will continue accomplishing their duties until the new government is formed.



Mediamax remarks that according to the Armenian Constitution, new Prime Minister is appointed in 10 days after the current convocation of National Assembly finishes its duties. President of Armenia appoints the new Prime Minister after consulting with the parliamentary factions. The new Prime Minister is appointed based on the majority of votes in the Parliament.



President of the Republic of Armenia appoints members of the Parliament as a result of joint consultation with Prime Minister in 20 days after he takes the office.