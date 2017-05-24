Armenian Parliament electes three Deputy Speakers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the National Assembly of Armenia voted RPA candidates Arpine Hovhannisyan, Eduard Sharmazanov and "Tsarukyan” alliance candidate Mikael Melkumyan Deputy Speakers in a closed secret ballot today.

Eduard Sharmazanov received 84 “yes” and 13 “no” votes, while 3 ballots were declared invalid. 73 MPs voted for Arpine Hovhannisyan’s candidacy, and 22 voted against it. Mikael Melkumyan had 65 “yes” and 29 “no” votes, with 6 ballots declared invalid.



100 MPs participated in the voting.



Arpine Hovhannisyan was a member of the National Assembly in 2012-2015, in RPA faction. In 2015-2017, she was Minister of Justice of Armenia.



Eduard Sharmazanov has been MP since 2007. In December of 2011, he was elected Deputy Speaker of Armenian National Assembly. In 2012-2017, he was Deputy Speaker in the parliament of the 5th convocation.



Mikael Melkumyan served as MP in 2012-2017, in Prosperous Armenia faction.