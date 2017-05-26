727 views

David Harutyunyan is appointed Minister of Justice


David Harutyunyan
David Harutyunyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a degree on relieving Acting Minister-Chief of Armenian Government Staff David Harutyunyan of his duties.

Upon another decree by the Armenian President, David Harutyunyan was appointed as Armenian Minister of Justice.

Davit Harutyunyan held the same position in 1998-2007, so he returns to the Armenian Ministry of Justice after 10 years.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 26, 2017 15:41
Conversation with 2017 Aurora Prize finalists: Live

Nagorno Karabakh | May 26, 2017 13:43
Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani gunfire

Nagorno Karabakh | May 26, 2017 11:49
Artsakh Defense Army to report only gross violations
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017