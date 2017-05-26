David Harutyunyan is appointed Minister of Justice

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a degree on relieving Acting Minister-Chief of Armenian Government Staff David Harutyunyan of his duties.

Upon another decree by the Armenian President, David Harutyunyan was appointed as Armenian Minister of Justice.



Davit Harutyunyan held the same position in 1998-2007, so he returns to the Armenian Ministry of Justice after 10 years.