Armenian PM introduces new Justice Minister to staff


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan introduced newly-appointed Minister Davit Harutyunyan to the staff of Ministry of Justice.

“The Ministry of Justice is a very important body, especially considering current issues such as the new Constitution and necessary amendments to the laws. We set it in our vision what kind of Armenia we want to have. Lack of justice or fairness is viewed as problematic in any society, including ours. I wish Mr Harutyunyan efficient work in that regard,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Davit Harutyunyan also headed the Ministry of Justice in 1998-2007.

