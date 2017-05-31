692 views

Davit Tonoyan is reappointed Minister of Emergency Situations


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on appointing Davit Tonoyan as Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

According to another decrees by the Armenian President, Hrachya Rostomyan was appointed as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of Armenia, Armen Amiryan as Minister of Culture of Armenia and Levon Altunyan as Armenian Minister of Healthcare.

