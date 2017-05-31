EU is always ready to stand beside Armenia, says Ambassador

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and the European Union are determined to sign the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels in November.

That statement was delivered by participants of the EU-Armenia Relations and Perspectives conference today. The conference was organized by the Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation with support from Friedrich Naumann Foundation.



Head of the centre Stepan Grigoryan believes it’s very important to understand how the new processes in the EU-Armenia relations unfold. “We need to see what we have and where we’re heading,” he said.



“Everybody wishes to sign the new agreement in November. It’s very important, as the agreement will boost development of EU-Armenia relations and realization of reforms in Armenia,” said First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Garegin Melkonyan. He also remarked that the agreement will facilitate increase of support from the European Union in 2017-2020.



Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said that “it’s very important for Armenia to continue acting more actively in the Eastern Partnership”.



According to the Ambassador, the European Union is always ready to stand beside Armenia in support of reforms.



Touching on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, he said that “only technical issues remain, their solution is underway”.