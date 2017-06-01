1271 views

Armenia completes forming the government



Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a number of decrees, completing formation of the new Government.

By presidential decrees, Davit Lokyan was appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Artsvik Minasyan – Minister of Nature Protection, Armen Ashotyan – Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, while Levon Mkrtchyan was appointed Minister of Education and Science.

Thus, there’s only one change to the Government formed by Karen Karapetyan back in autumn – Davit Harutyunyan replaced Arpine Hovhannisyan as Minister of Justice.

