Armenian President: Karen Karapetyan has no reason to resign

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has no reason to resign.

“The Prime Minister has no reason whatsoever to resign. The claims of disagreements and conflicts, emerging in the media from time to time, are false. We know very well who stages those claims and what they want to achieve, but I believe that won’t affect the situation in any manner. Our country and our party in particular have a healthy working environment,” said Serzh Sargsyan, who took part in Tumo Center foundation in Koghb community of Tavush marz today.