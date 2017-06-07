Vahe Stepanyan is appointed Chief of Armenian Government Staff

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on appointing Vahe Stepanyan as Chief of Government Staff of Armenia.

Vahe Stepanyan was born on December 5 of 1971, Yerevan.



1991-1996, studied at Yerevan Institute of Forensic Examinations



1998-2011, worked at ArmRusgazard.



2011, was Secretary of Yerevan Mayor’s Office.



2011-2016, held the positions of Deputy Chief of Staff, Board of Directors Secretary and then Board Secretary at Gazprom Armenia.



From September 29 of 2016 Vahe Stepanyan worked as First Deputy Minister-Chief of Government Staff of the Republic of Armenia.



He is married and has two children.