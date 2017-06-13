Armenia anticipates “stressed political support” from EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chair of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan said today that Armenia anticipated particularly stressed political support from the European Union in foreign policy within the frames of “more for more” principle.

Armen Ashotyan said this at the meeting with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.



Armen Ashotyan emphasized that development of relations with EU were and had always been one of the most important directions of Armenian foreign policy.



Chair of the Committee expressed hope that the next phase of negotiations upon signing EU-Armenia Framework Agreement would be directed on visa liberalization process.



Touching upon the closure of OSCE Office in Armenia, the sides admitted that this implied more responsibility from the European Union in promoting the process of human rights protection and democratic reforms.