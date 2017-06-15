Armenian Government to get mandate to declare martial law or state of emergency

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Government approved the draft amendments to the laws on legal states of martial law and state of emergency at the session today, which provide for transferring some of the President’s powers to the government.

According to current regulations, the President declares martial law or state of emergency in Armenia. However, the amended Constitution of 2015 shifted Armenia to parliamentary governance system, which reserves certain presidential powers such as declaration of martial law or state of emergency for the government.



The amendments to the mentioned laws will come into force in April 2018, on the day the President’s mandate expires.