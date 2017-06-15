631 views

Armenian Government to get mandate to declare martial law or state of emergency


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Government approved the draft amendments to the laws on legal states of martial law and state of emergency at the session today, which provide for transferring some of the President’s powers to the government.

According to current regulations, the President declares martial law or state of emergency in Armenia. However, the amended Constitution of 2015 shifted Armenia to parliamentary governance system, which reserves certain presidential powers such as declaration of martial law or state of emergency for the government.

The amendments to the mentioned laws will come into force in April 2018, on the day the President’s mandate expires.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | June 15, 2017 17:30
Armenian ruling party unhappy with EU Ambassador’s remarks

Politics | June 15, 2017 12:26
Armenian Government to get mandate to declare martial law or state of emergency

Media | June 15, 2017 09:51
Tvapatum-2017 media conference to kick off in Yerevan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017