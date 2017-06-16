Kamo Areyan reelected Deputy Mayor of Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. With 45 votes for, 5 against and 12 abstentions Kamo Areyan was reelected as First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan at the special session of Council of Elders today.

Suggesting Kamo Areyan’s candidacy, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan emphasized that Areyan had great experience in state and local governance systems.



Kamo Areyan was Deputy Mayor of Yerevan in 1997-2001. He took the position of the acting Mayor of Yerevan in 1998, February-May. The Deputy Mayor worked in Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development in 2001-2003. Areyan has been First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan since 2003.



Vahe Nikoyan, Davit Ohanyan and Aram Sukiasyan were reappointed Deputies of Yerevan Mayor at the special session today.