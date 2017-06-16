Karapetyan and Miller discuss Gazprom's projects in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller met in Yerevan today to discuss current development programs in Armenia’s gas and power sector.

Karen Karapetyan stressed that Gazprom Armenia is a reliable partner and Gazprom management puts in direct efforts to ensure continuous implementation of large investment and social projects.



Armenian Government informed in a press release that Alexey Miller assured Karen Karapetyan the company will fulfill all its tasks, realizing programs aimed at development of Armenia’s power sector, formation of a reliable gas supply system, and improvement of gas distribution network, as well as social projects.



The parties discussed the cooperation, investment programs, perspectives of expansion, and Gazprom’s activity. In particular, they touched upon operation of the 5th unit of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant and Abovyan underground gas storage station, construction of a multifunctional training complex, and other joint projects.